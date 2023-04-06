Members of the Musaic Vocal Ensemble will sing out the season and their director during a pair of shows next month.
“A Story to Tell” will play May 6 in Penticton and May 7 in Summerland under the watchful eye of departing choral director Frances Chiasson.
The Summerland choir (now in its 28th year) will take the audience on an international whirlwind tour in this tribute to cultural diversity and inclusion, language and place.
From Central Europe, Norway, Iran and Malaysia, to French Canada, the Prairies, East Coast and First Nations, listeners will be treated to an intriguing mix from home and community.
Since 2020 and COVID, Chiasson has continued to set a smorgasbord table of sounds to stretch the breadth of the Musaic repertoire, giving voice to female and world composers.
Expect, she said, “a little bit of something for everyone.”
Musaic’s spring offerings in particular, Chiasson said, are always the chance to move beyond the familiar, and break out the “musical excitement.”
Storytelling will also feature in the show with a series of tales and fables from the German Brothers Grimm that are by turn whimsical, dark and humorous.
Real-life drama and tragedy include tributes to Australian kayak adventurer Andrew McAuley (lost at sea in 2007), as well as Rudyard Kipling, and Canadian singer-songwriter Ian Tyson (who died in December 2022).
And it will mark Musaic’s first foray into exploring music from Canadian Indigenous composers.
As director, Chiasson was looking “to connect with Indigenous neighbours, the earth, in a different way than we might have experienced before… It’s important that we be listeners.”
Chiasson, based in Kelowna, is reducing her choral schedule due to family commitments.
“A Story to Tell” will also feature Kelsey Zachary on violin and fiddle
It plays Saturday, May 6, 7:30 p.m. at St. Saviour’s Church in Penticton, and Sunday, May 7, 2:30 p.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Summerland.
Ticketing details will be posted online at www.musaicvocalensemble.ca.