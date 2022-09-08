Three more men, including the head of a fledgling anti-crime group, have entered the suddenly crowded race to become the next mayor of Penticton.
Jason Reynen, a local business owner and spokesman for Clean Streets Penticton, filed his nomination papers on Thursday, lifting to five the number of mayoral candidates for the Oct. 15 election.
Reynen, who didn’t return a call for comment Thursday afternoon, hosted a Clean Streets rally in July at Gyro Park that was attended by about 200 people. He urged members to instigate for the change required for Penticton to get a handle on crime.
“There’s no benefit to fault finding, pointing fingers and looking for others to blame.
Let’s understand that we have failed and move on and learn from our mistakes. This is the problem with what’s going on today: We’re not learning. The same routine and the people in power are not making a difference,” said Reynen.
“We cannot blame the RCMP. We cannot blame city council. We can blame the systems that we put in place, so let’s change the systems.”
The rally was the first public event staged by Clean Streets Penticton, which emerged from a Facebook page that serves as a clearinghouse for photos and information about stolen property and alleged criminals. Members also use the page to organize patrols and round-ups of stolen property.
The group is planning another rally this Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Wholesale Club parking lot.
Reynen, who owns Beach City Cross Fit and Minute Muffler and Brake, became active after sustaining approximately $25,000 in losses and damages at his businesses over the past five years.
The other newcomers to the mayoral race are Corey Hounslow, who owns Valley Ink tattoo shop, and Owen Hayward, whose nomination papers describe him as semi-retired.
They’re facing off against the incumbent mayor, John Vassilaki, and Julius Bloomfield, who’s nearing the end of his first term on council.