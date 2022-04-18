Summerland has become the latest Okanagan community to impose limits on the placement of election campaign signs in a move that could benefit incumbents like the ones who just changed the rules, says a political scientist.
At its meeting this week, Summerland council unanimously approved without comment a bylaw amendment that bans election signs in the heart of the downtown core on Main Street and on Victoria Road between Jubilee Road and Wharton Street. All told, about 800 metres of streets are now off-limits to campaign signs.
The idea was put forward in February by Coun. Doug Holmes, who suggested election signs are a blight on the carefully manicured downtown landscape.
“Every election people comment about the eyesore downtown that the election has caused, and I just think we have one of the nicest downtowns in B.C. – probably the nicest in the Okanagan – and municipal elections are held right during our harvest festival when all of downtown is decorated with a harvest theme, so the signs just take away from all of that,” said Holmes in an interview Thursday.
He also pointed to the community’s 2016 Cultural Plan, which speaks to the downtown’s inherent value as a key public space, and brushed off a suggestion that incumbents such as himself will benefit more from the change than political newcomers who don’t have name recognition.
“Nobody benefits or doesn’t benefit. That’s irrelevant, as far as I’m concerned. We don’t lack roadside around here. You can put your signs (almost) anywhere else,” said Holmes.
And there are higher-traffic locations, such as several roundabouts and Highway 97 intersections, that are more popular signs spots anyway, he added.
Just down the highway, Penticton in 2018 adopted a bylaw amendment that limits campaign signs to 13 areas of the community, with candidates permitted up to 16 square feet of signage per location.
In the municipal election later that year, just one political newcomer was elected to council, while the other five winners were incumbents or previously held, or sought, office.
Tina Mercier, the city’s bylaw services supervisor, said her department has received a total of 19 complaints since the amendment took effect.
“Most complaints were related to signs placed in prohibited areas or obstructing sight lines, which were mostly rectified immediately,” said Mercier in an email.
“By educating and regulating the sign size and concentrating the locations, we have found there to be less complaints overall because the bylaw is very clear in its wording.”
Kelowna, meanwhile, first placed limits on campaign signs in 2010, but has tweaked its policy over the years to essentially restrict candidates to two signs per frontage.
So, a homeowner with a corner lot could have four signs if they so chose, but most residents would be limited to two. Similarly, the restrictions mean candidates could have a maximum of eight signs around busy intersections.
The City of Kelowna didn’t respond to a request for comment on how many violations of the policy it has seen.
In the 2018 municipal election, seven of eight councillors elected were incumbents, as was the mayor.
Political scientist Richard Johnston said in an email there is little in the way of recent academic work concerning the effectiveness of campaign signs, but believes they are still an important advertising product for candidates, who can use them as tools to build name recognition, instill a sense of legitimacy in their campaigns and even signal policy positions.
“So, signs are still important, notwithstanding digital trends. They do not move the earth but they carry a signal that digital media do not. Digital media are cheap almost to the point of costless. They also have echo chamber properties that lead the message to circulate among the converted. Signs are costly, of both time and effort. They are also can be costly for proprietors who display; the person has to be willing to make a public commitment. For that reason, they may register with an uncommitted passer-by,” said Johnston, the Canada Research Chair in public opinion, elections, and representation at the University of B.C.
“Of course, it helps for a sign to be seen. Signs on private property are useful and they engender helpful conversation. But a sign in a high-traffic area will be seen a lot more; location is a force multiplier, so to speak. These are precisely the places that at least the Summerland council has focused on. The L formed by Main Street and Victoria Road from Jubilee to Wharton is the beating heart of town. It’s where people actually walk.”
Johnston, who grew up in Summerland, suggested there’s much more to consider when imposing limits on signs than just their visual impact in the community.
“A general point at issue here is the place of information in democracy. People don’t like to be barraged by electioneering. So, they are susceptible to arguments to reduce its volume: short campaigns, limits on advertising, and so on,” said Johnston.
“But the quieter the volume, the safer the business-as-usual crowd.”