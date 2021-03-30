In these trying times, more people may be looking to a higher power for comfort.
Jehova’s Witnesses around the world gathered virtually on Saturday, March 27 for their annual memorial of Christ’s death, the most important event of the year for members.
The virtual service offered by a handful of Penticton congregations attracted 680 viewers, about 40% more than regular weekly services, according to Paul Anderson, a spokesman for Jehova’s Witnesses in B.C.
“While we would prefer to meet in person, we don’t view the restrictions on gatherings as restricting our freedom of worship, but rather restricting the spread of the virus,” Anderson said in a press release.
Jehova’s Witnesses have not met in person since March 2020 and have instead relied on technology to continue with weekly meetings and conventions – one of which used to attract about 3,500 people annually to the South Okanagan Events Centre.
“Our in-person meetings are important to us, but so is the health and safety of the community and our fellow worshipers,” added Andersen. “Anyone interested in joining our weekly online bible education meetings can find contact details on our website at JW.org.”