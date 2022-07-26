A Vernon doctor has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.
Peter Inkpen, 41, was arrested on July 14 and has since been released from custody on conditions to have no contact with the alleged victims, Vernon RCMP said in a Wednesday release.
“The initial investigation began when a female victim reported to police she had been sexually assaulted by her treating physician.
Following a full and comprehensive investigation, the findings were submitted to the B.C. Prosecution Service who have approved two charges of sexual assault against the accused in relation to the two (alleged) victims,” Vernon RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said in a release.
“Due to the accused’s profession, investigators believe there may be other individuals with information about these incidents,” Terleski said.