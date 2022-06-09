As the Penticton Vees embarked on the 2011-12 campaign in the B.C. Hockey League, the players came up with a slogan for the season ahead: all business. Then they went out onto the ice and lived it.
The Vees won a national junior championship with an astonishing record of 54-4-0-2, including a 42-game winning streak, and will be honoured on the 10th anniversary of the feat with induction into the B.C. Hockey Hall of fame this coming July 22.
“The players came up with ‘all business,’ and no matter who we played or how many we won, the game was the same,” says Vees head coach Fred Harbinson, who’s still at the helm of the club.
The record streak of 42 consecutive wins wasn’t without the odd scare.
“We had overtime wins and pulled the goaltender to tie late a few times, so It wasn’t without adversity,” says Harbinson
The streak finally came to an end against Chilliwack in the final game of the regular season.
“In a way, the loss prepared us for the playoffs because we still had a long ways to go,” says Harbinson.
The Vees didn’t go undefeated in the playoffs, but got through to the national championship and then lost the first two games they played and were a loss away from elimination
Then they got back to business with a semi-final win that launched them to the championship match, which saw the Vees’ Joey Beneck score the game-winning goal with just 52 seconds left in the third period.
“The streak and the championship was a turning point in our program,” says Harbinson. “We got national attention and bigger crowds, and for the Vees brand it was huge.”
Also going into the hall on July 22 are the Memorial Cup-winning 2002 Kootenay Ice, former NHL defencemen Eric Brewer and Mattias Ohlund, along with long-time NHL official Jay Sharrers and builder Ray Stonehouse.
Tickets cost $75 per seat and are available now at the SOEC box office or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com.