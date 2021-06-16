Public consultation is underway on a proposed 50-slip marina that would serve a swanky condominium project on the Summerland waterfront.
Trademark Industries earlier this month unveiled plans for the new marina on Okanagan Lake adjacent to Oasis Luxury Residences, construction of which is in the preliminary stages at 13415 Lakeshore Dr.
Tom Hedquist, owner of Penticton-based Trademark Industries, said his company, which specializes in dock construction, was hired by the Oasis developer to handle all aspects of the marina project, from public consultation and permitting to design and construction.
The public consultation period is expected to run for a month, after which feedback will be attached to an official request for tenure from the B.C. government.
Hedquist expects that permitting process – even if all goes according to plan – to take upwards of two years.
On the local government level, the site is already correctly zoned for a marina, according to Brad Dollevoet, director of development services for the District of Summerland.
Public concerns about the project to date, said Hedquist, have focused mainly on parking, which would be contained to the Oasis site, and environmental impacts.
He noted, however, that the tenure application process run by the B.C. government is comprehensive and requires extensive environmental studies that could trigger the need for mitigation measures to protect marine wildlife and plants.
That stretch of Okanagan Lake foreshore has been flagged by the B.C. government as potential habitat for Rocky Mountain ridged mussels, which are listed as being of special concern in the federal Species at Risk Act.
The new marina would be sandwiched between the existing Summerland Yacht Club marina and Rotary Beach, and serve both the public and Oasis residents, according to Hedquist, who believes the project would provide a major boost to the community and waterfront businesses.
“It makes the waterfront more vibrant, I think, and because it’s zoned for (a marina), I think it’s great use of the space down there. So, getting boaters in and getting a little bit more traffic, I think, economically, it helps everybody,” said Hedquist.
For more information about the project or to provide feedback, visit www.oasismarinadevelopments.com.
Hedquist was one of the three original partners in Trio Marine Group, which inked a deal with the City of Penticton in 2015 to rebuild and operate Skaha Marina, plus construct waterslides in Skaha Lake Park.
The project eventually died in the face of strong public opposition in 2017, when the City of Penticton wrote Trio a cheque for $200,000 for its troubles.