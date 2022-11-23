Naramata Elementary School students Michael D’Angelo, Luca Fitzpatrick and Jackson Duncan with some of the items up for grabs in an online holiday auction being run by the parent advisory committee. All proceeds will help fund field trips, outdoor education spaces and the library. Bidding will be open Dec. 2-11 at www.naramatapac.com. The group will also have a table set up at the night market planned for the village centre on Friday, Dec. 2.
Holiday auction will benefit kids in Naramata
- Special to The Herald
