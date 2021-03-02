Just like many of the people it serves, a winter shelter in downtown Penticton has been told to move along.
City council voted unanimously Tuesday to deny BC Housing a new temporary use permit that would have allowed the 42-bed shelter in the former Victory Church site at 352 Winnipeg St. to open again next winter and stay in operation through March 2022.
Its current temporary use permit, which council approved reluctantly in October 2020 after being told there were no other alternative sites available with winter just weeks away, expires March 31.
“We made it very clear at that time that it was just temporary,” Coun. Katie Robinson said Tuesday, “and I believe it’s incumbent upon us to go forward and do what we said we are going to do.”
Robinson suggested a lack of communication from BC Housing about its plans “somewhat boggles the mind” and shows up in the delivery of projects.
“I think we can all agree this is one of the most inappropriate sites that we’ve ever seen – right beside seniors’ housing, right in the middle of downtown, the list just goes on and on,” said Robinson.
BC Housing didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Coun. Judy Sentes noted the city has tried to work with BC Housing, including offering the old bus barn on Ellis Street as a site for the emergency shelter.
“BC Housing did not feel that it was appropriate,” said Sentes. “So I just want the community to understand we have tried to work with them.”
Council also voted unanimously to go along with a staff recommendation to have its Safety and Security Advisory Committee come up with siting criteria for future shelter proposals that will take into account the locations of schools and other important community assets.
The decision to shut down the Victory Church winter shelter will come as welcome news to the approximately 120 people who signed an informal petition against a fresh TUP.
A copy of the petition that was supplied Tuesday to The Herald states it was created by residents and businesses on the 200 and 300 blocks of Martin and Winnipeg streets surrounding the site.
“Since the opening of the facility – November 2020 – we have been exposed to: loitering, excessive noise, angry, (foul) and abusive language, litter, ambulance visits for overdose incidents, RCMP visits, spitting-mad unpredictable individuals and a general tumultuous, destructive effect on our neighbourhood,” states the petition’s cover letter.
The former church was pressed into service as a winter shelter due to COVID-19 space restrictions at the existing Compass House shelter that shut down 25 of 55 beds there.
However, the site has since May 2020 hosted a separate hygiene centre where the street population can do laundry, take showers and access services.
City council is already locked in a dispute with BC Housing over the agency’s plan to build a new supportive housing project at the south end of Penticton with little in the way of public consultation.