One of Summerland council’s sharpest critics has tossed his hat in the ring for the Oct. 15 municipal election.
Brad Besler announced Thursday he filed nomination papers with the district in a bid to secure one of six seats on council.
“I will be Summerland’s watchdog at municipal hall,” he said in a press release.
“I will focus on moving forward with the new swimming pool, affordable housing, a permanent location for the dog park, lobbying the provincial and federal governments for grants to fix our roads, and promoting all the great things our town has to offer.”
Besler made headlines in May when his complaints against members of the RCMP were upheld by a civilian oversight agency that ordered additional training for three officers. He also scored a self-represented win against the Crown in a related court matter that was dismissed on appeal.
And he made headlines earlier this month after filing a complaint with B.C.’s ombudsperson that alleges Mayor Toni Boot is in conflict of interest because she’s leasing land for a private business from a property owner with which the local government has also recently developed a relationship.
Besler operates a small business, Big Dog Fencing, and holds a business degree from Simon Fraser University.