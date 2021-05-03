While the president of the local teachers’ union has received “many, many” calls from members worried about COVID-19 at Skaha Lake Middle School, the superintendent of the Okanagan Skaha School District cautioned there have been no new potential exposure announcements from Interior Health for nearly two weeks.
Interior Health warned the public about three separate potential exposure windows at the Penticton school last month: April 7-8, April 12-13 and April 16.
The actual number of staff and students who contracted the virus is a closely guarded secret, ostensibly due to privacy concerns on the part of Interior Health and the Okanagan Skaha School District.
In the absence of hard data, the SLMS rumour mill has fired up and resulted in flood of calls to Kevin Epp, president of the Okanagan Skaha Teachers’ Union.
“The staff and many, many teachers have contacted me from Skaha Lake Middle School concerned about recent COVID events,” Epp confirmed in a phone interview Monday.
“There are many students away: The presumption is they’ve been told to self-isolate.”
Citing privacy concerns, superintendent Todd Manuel declined in an email Monday to speak to actual case numbers, but did note he has not been alerted to any new potential exposure windows by Interior Health since receiving notification of the April 16 incident on April 22.
“In terms of our process, Interior Health communicates directly with me if there is a member of a school community that has tested positive for COVID-19. The Interior Health Communicable Disease Unit then oversees contact tracing and the medical health officer provides direction to confirm if there are members of the school community that are required to self-isolate,” said Manuel.
“We then communicate with members of the school community after receiving this direction from Interior Health…. It is only the health authority that oversees contact tracing and determines who is a close contact. Unless the message regarding an exposure is coming directly from Interior Health, it is a rumor.”
Manuel confirmed there was a “significant dip in student attendance after the April exposure notifications,” but said student numbers tend to “trend back to regular levels typically within a few days of the notification at schools.”
None of the incidents at Skaha Lake Middle School remains listed on the Interior Health website, which removes public notifications of potential exposures after two weeks.
“The school exposures page is intended as a secondary resource in addition to the direct notifications from schools and public health to students and parents,” Interior Health said in a statement Monday.
“Any direct contacts to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be notified directly. Students who are not contacted directly about a possible exposure can continue to attend school.”
As of Monday, there were three facilities within the Okanagan Skaha School District on the public list: Summerland Middle School with potential exposure dates of April 21-22