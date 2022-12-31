After five centimetres of snow fell at the UBCO weather station Thursday night into Friday morning, better weather will usher in 2023.
There was only a 40 per cent chance of flurries on Friday night and 30 per cent chance today with mainly cloudy skies and a chance of sunshine. New Year's Day and Monday are expected to have a mix of sun and cloud.
“We're not expecting any more accumulating snowfall. You might see some white flurries through the day and night Saturday but it shouldn't cause too many problems for the New Year's Eve crowds,” said meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau with Environment Canada on Friday.
Temperatures are expected to cool off a few degrees. Today's high is 2C and low -3C while Sunday's high is 0C and low -3C.
Temperatures below zero are in the forecast for the rest of the week.
Relatively dry conditions are expected for the first week or so of January with no major storms on the horizon. Temperatures will be above-normal in mid-January and the month will potentially end up warmer-than-normal.
“A lot of places are seeing drier-than-normal conditions but the Kelowna area is one of the exceptions,” said Charbonneau.