Public opinion is mixed on Summerland’s proposed eco-village.
Council on Monday received the results from a survey that was conducted March 9-28 and received responses from just 118 people. The survey was released alongside a high-level concept plan for the eco-village, which is slated to be built alongside the Solar + Storage project on Prairie Valley Road.
Approximately 49% of respondents expressed some level of support for the eco-village, while 45% rejected the idea outright and another 6% landed on the fence.
The 38-page concept plan on which the survey was based includes everything from proposed site layouts and architectural designs to landscaping guidelines and regulatory amendments required to make it all work.
Included in the plan are two concepts for residential development within the eco-village: a medium-density proposal with 96 townhomes and a high-density version with 152 apartments.
Besides homes, the plan also contemplates amenities like a community hub, interpretive centre, trail infrastructure and more.
Council is set to render a verdict on the concept at its next meeting, April 26. A key issue to be decided is how deeply the district would involve itself in the development process.
Summerland’s top municipal staffer suggested it makes the most sense for the district to do as much planning and regulatory work as possible, then sell the land to a development company to build the eco-village according to the community’s vision.
“It seems like a big project to Summerland, but, frankly, if we attract a large private-sector developer with capabilities to deliver on a project like this, it’s not a large project, really, in the grand scheme of things to many of those developers,” said Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer.
“I think to some extent having enough critical mass for a project like this gets it to the place where there could be significant interest from a reputable developer who will actually deliver in accordance with (the district’s) requirements.”
Coun. Marty Van Alphen, who put forward the eco-village idea to help solidify support for the Solar + Storage project, noted the district has so far only spent $70,000 fleshing out the concept.
“I think the long-term vision here is once this land is possibly sold to a developer, we’re looking at… millions in land sales, not counting the adjacent properties that now will be able to develop their lands because they’ll have access to sewer,” said Van Alphen.
“So, I think the money coming into the Corporation of the District of Summerland will certainly outweigh the $70,000 that we’ve invested so far. I think it’s a small investment for a possibly very large return.”