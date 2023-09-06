Early signs of a reopening effort have appeared at the site of a rockslide on Highway 97 that severed the vital road connection between Penticton and Kelowna more than a week ago, but there’s still no telling when vehicles will be able to pass through.
The road has been closed since Aug. 28, when boulders as big as household appliances tumbled across all four lanes of the highway about eight kilometres north of Summerland.
Engineers later discovered gaping cracks — as much as five metres deep and three metres wide — in a rock face that partially crumbled onto the road below. Sensors have since been installed at the site to gauge ground movement.
“The sensors show a steady continuing movement of the slope, and the highway remains closed to protect public safety due to the risk of further rockfall,” explained a statement from the B.C. Transportation Ministry on Wednesday.
“During the long weekend… contractors built a large lock-block wall to protect the highway from falling rock. Crews are now working to build a 150-metre-long buttress between the wall and the bottom of the slope.
“There is currently no estimate on when the highway will reopen, pending the engineering assessments. However, the lock-block wall and buttress will support a safe reopening of the highway when engineers deem is safe to do so.”
Motorists in private vehicles are being sent on two detours.
The main detour route is via the 201 Forest Service Road and Highway 33, which will add about 90 minutes to what is normally a one-hour trip between Penticton and Kelowna.
The second detour is intended for more local travel and connects Summerland and Peachland via the Trout Creek Forest Service Road.
Commercial vehicles over 14,600 kilograms are required to use longer alternate routes via Highway 3 or Highway 33.
“Drivers are reminded that the forest service roads are unpaved and will add up to 90 minutes travel time. Graders are working continuously, however, drivers will still experience some rough conditions and should ensure their vehicles are properly equipped and fuelled or charged,” added the ministry’s statement.
“Cell coverage is very limited throughout both routes. Drivers are also encouraged to plan trips during daylight and drive with caution.”