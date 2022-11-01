The head of the Okanagan Skaha Teachers’ Union isn’t doing cartwheels just yet.
On Monday, the B.C. Public School Employers’ Association announced it had reached a tentative three-year deal with the B.C. Teachers’ Federation that would make this province’s educators some of the highest paid in Canada.
According to the union, veteran teachers on the top end of the salary grid would earn $10,000 to $13,500 more per year by the end of the term, while newer teachers would see their pay climb by $6,000 to $8,500.
The approximately 49,000 teachers that belong to the BCTF will vote on ratifying the contract from Nov. 8-22.
Alicia Moura, the new president of the Okanagan Skaha Teachers’ Union, had little to say about the proposed deal.
“I am pleased that the BCTF bargaining (team) was able to reach a tentative agreement with the employer. The BCTF executive has recommended this agreement to our membership,” said Moura in a statement late Monday.
“As we are a democratic organization, our members will be given the opportunity to vote whether or not to accept this agreement.”
With files from The Canadian Press