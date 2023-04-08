Okanagan College’s faculty association is speaking out against a plan to shut down one of the school’s nursing programs.
The college announced earlier this week the B.C. government wants to centralize all local nursing degree programs at the University of B.C. Okanagan, effective this coming September.
That means Okanagan College will shut down its program, which offers students the required courses for the first two years of the degree, while UBCO will expand its program by 24 seats to accommodate the influx of incoming students.
Those who have already been accepted to start their first year of the program this September at Okanagan College will have seats held for them at UBCO.
All the changes still require approval from the institutions’ respective boards of governors.
“This shift, once fully approved, protects our robust program in the Okanagan at UBCO. It also allows our institutions to continue working together to support even more students interested in careers in health professions, as the College will be able to expand education and training programs that we don’t have in our region today,” said Andrew Hay, the college’s vice-president of academic programs, in a press release.
Meanwhile, the Okanagan College Faculty Association says members were blindsided by the change.
“We were shocked the college made this announcement that has stunned and devastated our nursing faculty,” said OCFA president Sharon Mansiere in a separate release.
“This is a very successful program that consistently transitions nursing students into our province’s post-secondary registered nursing streams exactly as community colleges are supposed to do. The program has wait lists several times its capacity.”
What’s more, Mansiere says her group is currently in collective bargaining with the college and there were no indications the nursing program was in peril.
“At a time when the province is recommitted to filling nursing vacancies and guaranteeing nurse-to-patient ratios coming out of the pandemic,” said Mansiere, “it is puzzling why our college would lose this program.”