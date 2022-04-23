Summerland Mayor Toni Boot says she may seek one of six councillor seats rather than run for another four years in the top job.
The mayor’s revelation came as The Herald surveyed members of council on their intentions for the civic election just six months away, on October 15. Most of the rest of council indicate they are at least leaning toward running. Two say they have yet to make a decision.
Boot said she hasn’t decided whether she’ll seek re-election as mayor or opt for a seat as a councillor in the civic election this October. She said she finds herself in a “kind of a holding pattern” as she discusses her political future with family and close friends.
She said she is involved in several activities that are related to her being an elected official in local government, but not necessarily as mayor. Those “extra-curricular things are things that I really enjoy … so that will be part of my decision.”
Boot is on the Union of BC Municipalities board of directors, is first vice-president of the Southern Interior Local Government Association and serves on the provincial Climate Solutions Council.
Asked if she might run for a council seat rather than mayor, she said: “That’s one option that’s open to me.”
She topped the polls for council in 2014 and was elected mayor in 2018.
If Boot decides to seek a down-ballot spot, at least two people with council experience are thinking of a run at the mayor’s chair.
Coun. Doug Holmes, serving his second term, would not rule out running for mayor. “I would (consider it). … I’m listening to what the community has to say. I’ll take my cue from the community and I’ll do what’s best for Summerland. ... People have been encouraging, for sure.”
Asked about his priorities, should he return to council, Holmes said: “We need to focus on upgrading our infrastructure, not just the roads, but what’s underneath the roads.”
Another possibility in the mayoral race is former councillor Janet Peake. She gave up her seat on council in 2018 for an unsuccessful run for mayor. She finished second, about 600 votes behind Boot.
Peake said in an interview she hasn’t decided which, if any, office she might seek in October. Her decision will be based on where she thinks her contribution “would be the most valuable,” she said.
Since her unsuccessful run for mayor, Peake has kept busy with volunteer work: “I’m president of the food bank and arts council. I’m on the museum board. It’s where you can make your best contribution.”
Peake pointed to her long history of municipal government experience. Aside from four years on Summerland council, she served 20 years on council and seven years as mayor in the township of Lake of Bays in Muskoka, Ontario.
The rest of the faces around the council table are either leaning toward running or have yet to make a decision.
Richard Barkwill, serving his second term as a councillor, said, “It’s a bit early, but yeah, I guess I would have to say I don’t see why not.”
He said he is concerned about the current interest rate climate and its potential effect on the district.
“I think that we’ve had eight years of growth and I’m really concerned (that) inflation is going to impact us in the future,” he said. “I think we could be facing tougher financial times and fiscal challenges in the future. … It’s going to be a little bit harder to balance the budget in the future and (there will be) some tough decisions to be made.”
Barkwill said running for mayor is something that wouldn’t be possible for him while he is still working.
Few would consider the mayor’s salary — $36,000 per year — sufficient for full-time work. Councillors are paid $16,200.
Coun. Marty Van Alphen is leaning toward running again. “Yeah, definitely contemplating and having a conversation with my wife. … But I’m definitely leaning that way.”
Van Alphen said his priority for another term would be affordable housing. “A lot of us are quite passionate about affordable housing, but the opportunities just haven’t arisen yet. … There (are) some projects in the works and we’re hoping they will come to fruition,” he said.
“(But) right now most of the product seems to be out of reach for the average citizen.”
Coun. Erin Trainer confirmed that she plans to seek a third term. “As a mother of three children under four years old, the future of Summerland is really important to me,” she wrote in an email.
“I see my role as a voice for young families in our community. However, I also have parents in their 70s living here so I understand the needs of our older population,” Trainer wrote.
Former school trustee and unsuccessful federal Liberal candidate Connie Denesiuk told The Herald, she hasn’t made a decision yet, but, “Yeah, (running for Summerland council) is something that I’ve certainly tossed around.”
Denesiuk described herself as someone who is, “good at bringing different voices together. I feel I would be a valuable member of a team.”
She recently completed a master’s degree in “leadership” at Royal Rhodes University and, “I would like to put my knowledge and skills to work. Where I do that is still up in the air.”
Coun. Erin Carlson responded by email: “I will make my decision regarding the 2022 election at the end of the summer. … I certainly won't be running for mayor.”
Coun. Doug Patan also replied by email: “I am giving myself until the end of summer to decide. … If I decide to run it will be as a councillor again.”
Author Roy Wood is a freelance reporter from Osoyoos who previously worked at the Edmonton Journal.