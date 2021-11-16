Due to recent extreme weather and storms, City phone lines are currently not in service. The City continues to work with our telecommunications supplier, Bell, towards a solution.
To contact City facilities during the phone outage, please visit www.penticton.ca. To notify us of a non-emergency issue, please fill our our Report and Issue online form.
For specific information, the City has a comprehensive list of contacts to allow you to connect directly with appropriate departments. Below are some of the most common contacts:
If there is a media inquiry or question related to communications, please contact CityofPentictonAnnouncements@penticton.ca.
If you have a bylaw related concern including parking issues, please email Bylaw directly at bylaw@penticton.ca.
If you have a question regarding roads or transportation, please contact publicworks@penticton.ca.
For utility service questions, please contact electric.utility@penticton.ca and for billing inquiries please contact utilities@penticton.ca.
If you want to submit for a Public Hearing, please email publichearings@penticton.ca and for Temporary Use Permits, Development Variance Permits please email corpadmin@penticton.ca.
To register for programs and inquiry about other recreation classes, please email rec@penticton.ca.