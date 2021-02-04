The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
9:47 a.m. Dartmouth Road, Penticton. Burning complaint.
12:54 p.m. Armstrong Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.
1:19 p.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.
2:33 p.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.
3 p.m. Pinot Place, Oliver. Motor-vehicle incident.
3:55 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:08 p.m. 11th Avenue, Keremeos. Alarm.
4:37 p.m. Juniper Drive, Naramata. Alarm.
5:48 p.m. Sawmill Road, Oliver. Motor-vehicle incident.
5:51 p.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
10:13 p.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
Thursday
2:49 a.m. Highway 97, Osoyoos. Assist other agency.
3:21 a.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Motor-vehicle incident.
5:04 a.m. Harmony Crescent, Osoyoos. Public service.