Officials at the Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory are throwing open the doors to the public next month.
The annual Bird Migration Day event allows visitors a chance to see birds being banded, take guided tours and learn more abouts birds and their migratory habits.
“The Okanagan is a bird-watching hotspot in Canada and an important summer nesting area for many species,” explained the host Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance in a press release.
“Birds that have bred in the boreal forest and northern parts of B.C. also funnel through the Okanagan Valley on their way south to the U.S., Central and South America, using Vaseux Lake area as a migration stopover to refuel on insects or seeds.”
The event is set for Sunday, Oct. 2, 9 a.m. to noon, at the observatory, which is approximately three kilometres south of Okanagan Falls. Admission is by donation.