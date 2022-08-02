Hundreds of locals and tourists lined Highway 97, Saturday, to catch a glimpse of 225 high-end sports cars prowling between Kelowna and Penticton for the Okanagan Dream Rally.
Drivers and co-pilots left from near Prospera Place shortly after 10 a.m., arriving in Penticton an hour later, escorted by police motorcycles.
The fifth annual event, organized by August Luxury Motorcars, was a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon and the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation. This year’s relay is expected to add $1 million to the $1.6 million raised in previous years.
The co-pilots were children who have experienced challenging life events and were nominated for rides to help lift their spirits.
Thomas McGoran, an 11-year old from Penticton caught a ride in a Bentley Bentayga courtesy of West Coast Auto.
“Thomas loved it,” said his mother, Mare McHale. “It was such a special day filled with great energy and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ride in such a beautiful car. His drivers, Scott and Sonja, were amazing and took such great care. We are so grateful for the experience.”