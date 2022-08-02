Dream Car Rally

Participants in the 5th annual Okanagan Dream Rally prepare to leave from near Prospera Place in Kelowna, Saturday, July 30, 2022.

 Okanagan Newspaper Group

Hundreds of locals and tourists lined Highway 97, Saturday, to catch a glimpse of 225 high-end sports cars prowling between Kelowna and Penticton for the Okanagan Dream Rally.

Drivers and co-pilots left from near Prospera Place shortly after 10 a.m., arriving in Penticton an hour later, escorted by police motorcycles.

The fifth annual event, organized by August Luxury Motorcars, was a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon and the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation. This year’s relay is expected to add $1 million to the $1.6 million raised in previous years.

The co-pilots were children who have experienced challenging life events and were nominated for rides to help lift their spirits.

Thomas McGoran, an 11-year old from Penticton caught a ride in a Bentley Bentayga courtesy of West Coast Auto.

“Thomas loved it,” said his mother, Mare McHale. “It was such a special day filled with great energy and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ride in such a beautiful car. His drivers, Scott and Sonja, were amazing and took such great care. We are so grateful for the experience.”