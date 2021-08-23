Don’t let the below-seasonal temperatures fool you: watering restrictions are here for awhile yet in Penticton.
The city announced Monday it’s leaving Stage 2 restrictions – meaning residents can only turn on sprinklers twice per week – in place through Sept. 30 as a result of drought conditions.
An alternative would have been to put Penticton into Stage 3 restrictions – meaning no sprinklers at all – through Aug. 31, according to a city press release.
Earlier this month, the B.C. government declared the Southern Interior is in Stage 4 drought, meaning adverse impacts are “likely” due the region receiving just 25% to 50% of normal precipitation over the previous 90 days.
The average daytime high for Penticton this week is 27 C, according to Environment Canada, which isn’t forecasting temperatures that high at least through Saturday.