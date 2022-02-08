It was unseasonably warm in the Okanagan on Monday as three communities broke records for daytime high temperatures, according to Environment Canada.
Penticton hit 13.5 C, smashing the previous record of 11.1 C set in 1995.
Summerland reached 11.7 C, topping its old mark of 10.6 C set in 1953, while Vernon touched 12 C, beating the old record of 8.3 C set there in 1960.
Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 11 C today in Penticton, which would nearly equal the record of 11.1 C set in 1945.
Daytime highs are expected to settle around the seasonal average of 3 C later in the week.