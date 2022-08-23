A redevelopment project that would create 81 units of housing for low-income seniors in Summerland is closing in on final approval.
Parkdale Place Housing Society is planning to demolish the 20-unit Legion Village seniors housing complex at 13609 Dickson Ave. and replace it with a new four-storey building, the top three floors of which would be devoted to residential use.
The project also includes space on the ground floor for medical offices, a pharmacy, daycare or other such uses.
Council on Monday sat for a public hearing on the required amendments to the local zoning bylaw and Official Community Plan, and later gave them third reading. Final reading and adoption are set for a future meeting.
Just two people, both from the adjacent Cedar Estates townhouse complex, spoke at the public hearing. Both urged council to rethink the project.
Dean Skoreyko, president of the Cedar Estates strata council, described his group as “fiercely” opposed to the development as planned, due to its sheer size and impact on neighbours in terms of views and traffic.
Coun. Doug Holmes said he appreciated those concerns but wasn’t persuaded by them.
“I understand it might not be the ideal location, but I think, really, there’s no place in Summerland that would be an ideal location for a building like this and we really need this building,” said Holmes, noting its focus on low-income seniors.
Coun. Erin Carlson shared that view.
“I’m excited that this is going forward. I think the collaboration between Parkdale and community partners is going to be exactly what needs to happen,” said Carlson, “so I’m in favour of this and I wish them all the best to get this done in a timely manner, because I know the community is going to be excited to see this happen.”
In preparation for the redevelopment, Parkdale has just a handful of people left in Legion Village, which it purchased last year from the Summerland Senior Citizen’s Housing Society, with plans to completely empty the complex before work begins.
Parkdale, which was formed in 1976, already operates two housing complexes in Summerland: Angus Place with 83 supported living units for seniors and Parkdale Lodge with 53 subsidized units for seniors and people with disabilities.
As of May, the two sites had 164 people on their waiting lists – 28 more than the number of homes available – and prospective residents were being advised to expect a three-year wait, said Parkdale CEO Charmaine Kramer told The Herald at the time.