It will take more than extra boots on the ground to improve community safety, says a Penticton city councillor who is calling for a more wholistic approach to the issue –including the municipality possibly contributing to the continued operation of Pathways Addictions Resource Centre.
Julius Bloomfield on Tuesday tabled four notices of motion, three of which deal with community safety, that will be debated Oct. 5. If approved then, they’ll be incorporated into the draft 2022 budget council will consider later this year.
Bloomfield tabled his motions two weeks after Mayor John Vassilaki tabled four of his own, three of which call for funding three new RCMP officers and six new bylaw officers, while the fourth “directs staff to make community safety the focus of the 2022 budget.”
But the mayor’s motions don’t go far enough, according to Bloomfield.
“I felt that if we are going to discuss every avenue for (safety-related) budget items, we shouldn’t just limit it to extra RCMP and bylaw officers,” he said.
With that in mind, Bloomfield’s three budget motions call for staff to: investigate the city “sponsoring” monitoring devices for repeat offenders; evaluate “the potential for a shared funding model” for Pathways; and explore the possibility of requesting the B.C. government consider Penticton for a new care centre to serve “the most at-risk and marginalized members of society.”
Bloomfield’s fourth and final motion calls for adding into the 2022 budget the money required to build the next section of the lake-to-lake bike route between Duncan Avenue and South Main Street.
Coun. Frank Regher also tabled a notice of motion. It calls for staff to “ensure there are adequate resources in the 2022 budget to complete a comprehensive review of the parks, museum and recreation fees.”
The draft version of the 2022 budget is due to be released publicly on Nov. 8. Following a two-week consultation period, council will finalize the budget during deliberations Nov. 22-23.
Pathways Addictions Resource Centre for decades provided free counselling under contract to Interior Health, which withdrew funding earlier this year and took the services in-house. Pathways has since relaunched under a fee-for-service model and critics say vulnerable people are now falling through the cracks as a result of Interior Health’s decision.