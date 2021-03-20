There’s a beautiful park in the South Okanagan that is once again at the centre of an ugly dispute over its name.
Garnett Family Park is four grassy acres overlooking Skaha Lake from the Heritage Hills subdivision about halfway between Penticton and Okanagan Falls.
The name was proposed by the developer, Johnny Antjes, in honour of his mentor, late Penticton businessman Ted Garnett, who helped finance the project. The name was confirmed in September 2019 by an 11-8 vote of the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
At the time, members of the community association bristled at the name for a host of reasons: Garnett’s lack of ties to the neighbourhood; a public consultation exercise that suggested the name Skaha Vista Park at Heritage Hills; and broader concerns about whether the RDOS followed due policy and process.
Those concerns simmered until Nov. 12, 2020, when the local parks and recreation commission was asked to review proposed signage for the park. What was presented showed a rusted-steel sign with an excavator cut out at the top. It wasn’t well-received.
“Commission members commented that the signage was ‘distasteful and inappropriate,’” the group’s chairman, Kelvin Hall, wrote in a subsequent letter to the RDOS board dated Nov. 13, 2020.
The letter runs four pages and details a litany of concerns held by committee members, who allege the RDOS violated multiple sections of its own donations policy, while at the same time ignoring thousands of volunteer hours and hundreds of thousands of dollars in other donations and grants.
It concludes by noting the commission had passed unanimous motions rejecting the park name and signage, and asks for the RDOS to explain its previous decisions.
However, the letter wasn’t actually delivered to the RDOS board until Thursday afternoon, despite what Ron Obirek, the RDOS director for the area, described as repeated attempts to have staff distribute it beforehand.
Obirek filed a notice of motion that calls for the matter to be referred to a board committee to discuss a possible name change.
“The issue here is really about respect,” said Obirek.
“We have a community that’s asking for respect. They’re asking for their concerns to be heard, and I’m just asking the board to show respect back to those community members who have expressed those concerns.”
Board chair Karla Kozakevich then emailed the letter to directors herself and offered to put Obirek’s motion to a vote after a five-minute recess, but members instead decided to defer it for two weeks.
Aantjes said Friday he’s frustrated to be dealing with the issue again.
“I made a deal with the RDOS. Ted Garnett is a very worthy person to name that park after for many reasons,” said Aantjes, nothing some of his mentor’s business accomplishments, such as helping found Apex Mountain Resort and owning Pacific Rim Equipment.
“Why people – and in particular a couple people who are newer to the community – are causing a problem is beyond me. It’s very frustrating.”
