Summerland’s sunshine list grew by seven spots in 2021, according to the annual statement of financial information presented to council at its meeting Monday.
The number of municipal employees earning $75,000 or more increased to 45 last year, up from 38 in 2020, according to a staff report, which notes five of the new spaces on the sunshine list are occupied by members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, while the other two are non-unionized staff.
All told, the 45 people on the 2021 sunshine list collected a total of $4.3 million, up from the $3.7 million earned by the 38-person crew on the 2020 version. All other employees earned $3.8 million last year, up from $3.5 million in 2020.
On the political side, Mayor Toni Boot was paid $37,124 with expenses of $1,459 in 2021, compared to earnings of $32,572 and expenses of $2,253 in 2020.
All six councillors earned $16,706 each last year, up slightly from $16,570 in 2020.
Five of six councillors claimed expenses of $764 last year, with the exception of Doug Holmes, who booked $964.
Here is the list of Summerland’s 10 highest-paid employees of 2021:
Graham Statt, CAO: $168,393
Ryan Robillard, electric utility foreman: $140,401
David Svetlichny, finance director: $134,489
Kelsey Enns, powerline technician: $129,659
Bill Wilson, electric utility sub-foreman: $126,644
Jeremy Storvold, utilities director: $125,374
Marnie Manders, human resources manager: $124,423
Brad Dollevoet, development services director: $124,063
Kori Carroll, electric utility chargehand: $119,798
Glenn Noble, fire chief: $110,410*
Source: District of Summerland
*retired in November 2021