Summerland Municipal Hall
Special to The Herald

Summerland’s sunshine list grew by seven spots in 2021, according to the annual statement of financial information presented to council at its meeting Monday.

The number of municipal employees earning $75,000 or more increased to 45 last year, up from 38 in 2020, according to a staff report, which notes five of the new spaces on the sunshine list are occupied by members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, while the other two are non-unionized staff.

All told, the 45 people on the 2021 sunshine list collected a total of $4.3 million, up from the $3.7 million earned by the 38-person crew on the 2020 version. All other employees earned $3.8 million last year, up from $3.5 million in 2020.

On the political side, Mayor Toni Boot was paid $37,124 with expenses of $1,459 in 2021, compared to earnings of $32,572 and expenses of $2,253 in 2020.

All six councillors earned $16,706 each last year, up slightly from $16,570 in 2020.

Five of six councillors claimed expenses of $764 last year, with the exception of Doug Holmes, who booked $964.

Here is the list of Summerland’s 10 highest-paid employees of 2021:

Graham Statt, CAO: $168,393

Ryan Robillard, electric utility foreman: $140,401

David Svetlichny, finance director: $134,489

Kelsey Enns, powerline technician: $129,659

Bill Wilson, electric utility sub-foreman: $126,644

Jeremy Storvold, utilities director: $125,374

Marnie Manders, human resources manager: $124,423

Brad Dollevoet, development services director: $124,063

Kori Carroll, electric utility chargehand: $119,798

Glenn Noble, fire chief: $110,410*

Source: District of Summerland

*retired in November 2021