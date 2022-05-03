A high-ranking member of former B.C. premier Christy Clark’s team has joined the City of Penticton as its new senior communications advisor.
Shane Mills began work in Penticton this week under a nine-month contract that pays $100,000 annually. The job wasn’t advertised publicly.
Mills spent a total of 20 years working in provincial governments, including two separate stints in B.C. The second began in July 2008 when he became director of communications for the governing BC Liberal caucus.
He served as Clark’s director of communications from 2011-12, then as her director of issues management until the 2017 election, which saw the Liberals ousted from power.
Mills continued in various senior roles for the Liberals, before parting ways with the party this spring.
“After 20 years and the election of a new leader it was an opportunity to begin a new chapter. I’ve always maintained jobs at the Legislature are a privilege not a career and this felt like the right time to make a move that I had contemplated for years,” he said in an email Tuesday.
Having worked in the highest political offices in B.C., Mills is now looking forward to a closer connection to the public.
“Local government is where you have the most direct impact on people and it brings with it an accountability that you don’t have at higher levels. It also is an opportunity to put aside the partisan lens and focus on the actions the city is taking,” he said.
“Through journalism and working at the Leg, I’ve always wanted to make communities better and local government allows me to take all those lessons learned, apply them and see the results firsthand. It’s a challenge I’m really looking forward to.”
Before putting aside his partisan lens, Mills was a vocal critic of the NDP government and made headlines in 2017 for driving the Truth Truck – a cube van covered in attack ads that he parked at NDP election campaign events.
City manager Donny van Dyk, who ran as a BC Liberal candidate in northwest B.C. in 2009 and is still has ties to the party, referred a request for comment on the hiring to Mills’ new boss, JoAnne Kleb.
Kleb, who took on the communications manager job in April after the departure of Philip Cooper, said the plan to restructure her department was created before Mills was even available.
“After I had accepted a new, more senior role with the City of Penticton, the decision was made to hire someone on an immediate temporary basis to provide continuity and stability as we consider how we want to resource the department in the future,” said Kleb, also the municipality’s manager of public engagement, in an email.
“Shane’s experience in and out of government, as well as within media, ensures the work on important projects will continue in a seamless and transparent fashion.”
Prior to entering the political world, Mills, whose new job will include fielding day-to-day media requests and handling proactive communications efforts, spent more than a decade in community newspapers, first in in northern Ontario and later with Black Press in Quesnel, Salmon Arm, Chilliwack and Prince George.