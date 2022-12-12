One man is dead, his wife is in hospital and at least 10 others are out of their homes after a fire Saturday at their Penticton apartment building.
Crews were called to the eight-unit building at 578 Lakeshore Dr. around 10 p.m. and focused their efforts on a second-story unit where the fire appears to have originated. Units above and below also suffered heavy damage.
“One elderly male was found deceased and an elderly female was transported to the Penticton Regional Hospital for medical treatment for smoke inhalation-related injuries,” said RCMP Cpl. Laurie Rock in a press release.
“All other occupants had exited the apartment safely. Penticton RCMP are still investigating with Penticton fire investigators and the BC Coroner’s Service. The investigation is still ongoing, however, the fire is not believed to be criminal in nature.”
Rob Trupp, assistant chief of the Penticton Fire Department, referred a request for comment Monday to the RCMP, which did not reply.
Ten people who were evacuated from the building registered that night with the Penticton Emergency Support Services program, according to city spokesman Shane Mills.
The apartment building, which overlooks Okanagan Lake, was constructed in 1986, according to BC Assessment. A two-bedroom unit on the fourth floor sold this past summer for $799,0000.
It’s unclear what will happen to the site, although the two lots to the east are both being redeveloped into multi-family properties.
It marked the second major fire on Lakeshore Drive this year, following a March blaze on the 400 block that destroyed the Warren House heritage home.
It was also the second major incident of the weekend for the Penticton Fire Department, which was called out Friday morning to a blaze in an abandoned home on Arnott Place.
Trupp said the fire there appeared to start at the rear of the building and dealt heavy smoke damage to the home, which was unoccupied at the time. The fire remains under investigation.