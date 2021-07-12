The collapse of a crane on St. Paul Street in Kelowna has caused at least one fatality.
On July 12, 2021 just before 11:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded with BC Emergency Health Services, and the Kelowna Fire Department to a building in the 1400-block of St. Paul Street in Kelowna were a large construction crane had collapsed.
Due to the damage to several buildings, and the danger posed by the partially collapsed crane, a large area of the downtown core of Kelowna was closed and the surrounding area was evacuated. This evacuation is still in effect and a local state of emergency has been declared. Residents are being directed to the emergency reception centre at the Salvation Army located at 1480 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna.
“At this time, we are not prepared to confirm the number of deceased and injured persons in this matter, but there is at least one fatality as a result of this incident,” says Insp. Adam MacIntosh of the Kelowna RCMP. “We will be providing further details as soon as we are able to do so.”
BC Coroners Service and WorkSafe BC have been notified and are conducting their own, concurrent investigations into the incident.
This area will be cordoned off until the investigation is complete.
A Notice has been issued banning aircraft including drones in the area.
No further information is being released at this time.