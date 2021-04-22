After losing two vital pieces of medical equipment to thieves in less than a year, members of the Penticton paddling community are reaching out for help.
Past fundraising efforts on their part resulted in the purchase of an automated external defibrillator, which was secured to the boathouse in Skaha Lake Park so it was accessible to paddlers, beach goers, boaters and anyone who needed it.
The first unit was stolen in May 2020, but replaced at no charge by local company Action First Aid. That second unit, however, has now met the same fate as the first.
“It’s so frustrating because, as I said last time, a defibrillator is of absolutely no use to anyone besides someone requiring lifesaving support. And they didn't just steal the AED, they smashed the special protective cabinet to pieces as well,” said Don Mulhall, coach and race director for the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival, in a press release.
Mulhall noted a new boathouse is in the cards for Skaha Lake Beach and he hopes the new facility has better security than its predecessor.
“We’re committed to providing this important piece of lifesaving equipment in the future, but we could use some help, and maybe some new ideas for keeping it safe,” added Mulhall.
Anyone looking to get involved with fundraising for the new boathouse or any paddling initiatives can contact him by email at don@pentictondragonboat.com or phone at 250- 488-3100.