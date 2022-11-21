Penticton’s city manager quietly led the charge to ensure power customers here got the same financial relief as the other 95% of the province.
Back in April 2020, city council wrote to Premier John Horgan to complain that while BC Hydro customers who’d lost their jobs would get three months’ free power, there was no such help for residents of five communities across the province, including Penticton and Summerland, that operate their own electrical utilities.
In the 18 months between that letter being sent and Premier David Eby announcing last week a $100 credit for all power customers in the province, Penticton city manager Donny van Dyk made the small utlities’ case to anyone who would listen.
“He kept us apprised of the lobbying all through,” confirmed Mayor Julius Bloomfield in an interview Thursday.
“It’s at those coffee meetings and those events you have at the (Union of B.C. Municipalities) convention where you can corner somebody in a room and just sort of give them the gears.”
Van Dyk said in a city-issued press release the municipality “consistently communicated our concerns to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation that all electrical customers need to be treated equally and appreciate those concerns were heeded and addressed, leaving all British Columbians who are struggling with the increased costs of electricity to get some needed assistance.”
Penticton’s share of the windfall is worth close to $3 million: approximately 17,700 residential customers will get a $100 credit on their January bills, while approximately 2,100 commercial accounts will get credits averaging $440.
Nelson, Grand Forks and New Westminster are the other B.C. communities that operate their own power utilities. Penticton and Summerland both purchase their power from FortisBC. Together, the five utilities supply about 5% of B.C.’s total population.