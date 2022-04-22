After siding with neighbours and declining to authorize a vacation rental in a toney neighbourhood near Naramata, local politicians on Thursday ordered a fresh review of the policies governing short-term rentals in the rural parts of the region.
Rural directors on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen voted against issuing a temporary use permit required for the owner of 123 Granite Court in the Naramata Benchlands development to operate a vacation rental.
“In this particular case, we’ve received a lot of feedback from folks in the neighbourhood who are against having a vacation rental in this area,” said Karla Kozakevich, the director for Area E (Naramata).
Kozakevich cited a package of correspondence attached to the board’s agenda package that included 10 letters of opposition and just three in support. Most opponents cited issues like noise and privacy as their main concerns.
One of the letters also noted the neighbourhood’s strata council at its 2019 annual general meeting nearly passed a bylaw banning vacation rentals. The motion received 71% support but required 75% to pass.
In a brief presentation to the board Thursday, property owner Katheryn Murton suggested her strata council is controlled by a small group of neighbours “and they’ve complained about things that sort of seem – they’re a little bit ridiculous, quite honestly.”
Murton said she and her husband purchased the property five years ago and the house was finished in summer 2020. Her family lives primarily in the Lower Mainland and hoped to rent the home mainly to friends.
“We honestly poured our heart and soul into this house – and our finances – and it’s just really discouraging that something like this can change so easily based on, like, two people’s opinions,” said Murton.
It’s cases like Murton’s that show “it’s probably timely to review our (temporary use permit) short-term rental bylaw,” said Ron Obirek, the RDOS director for Area D (Skaha East/OK Falls, who put forward the motion calling for the work.
Obirek noted the RDOS only got serious about regulating short-term rentals in 2012 after losing a court battle to shut down a bed-and-breakfast operation in Naramata. In 2014, the RDOS board initiated a new regulatory scheme that requires owners of vacation rentals to obtain a temporary use permit.
Since 2014, the RDOS has issued 80 temporary use permits for vacation rentals, representing just a fraction of properties that are actually being advertised for rent.
“We’ve learned something in 10 years. We know better. It’s now time to do better,” said Obirek.
“I’m suggesting we take the opportunity to learn and listen and pay attention to our communities. We’re hearing it at our community level, and now I think it’s time for the board to hear it.”
Kozakevich said the issue is particularly hot in Naramata right now due to concerns about a lack of affordable housing that have emerged during work to update the Official Community Plan.
“I’m not sure what the solution is, but we certainly need to dive in and look at some of the options,” she said.
RDOS staff is expected to bring back a report to the board outlining its proposed approach to the review. No timelines have been attached yet.