Ask a landfill operator what is one of the most problematic materials they deal with, and mattresses, specifically pocket coil mattresses, will be at the top of that list.
They take up a huge amount of volume, they’re hard on machinery, and are not easy or cost-effective to disassemble. Because of this a large percentage end up being landfilled.
Workers from the Penticton and Area Co-operative Enterprises have been manually disassembling mattresses for landfills throughout the South Okanagan for many years.
The materials in a traditional mattress are relatively easy to separate, and take an experienced worker on average about 15 minutes to disassemble.
But with a pocket coil mattress, each coil is individually encased in fabric. With each mattress containing between 250 to 1,000 coils, separating the materials would take hours. While there is a facility in Hope that has machinery to shred mattresses, transportation costs are high, and B.C.’s road system has proven unreliable in recent months.
PACE workers disassembled almost 9,000 traditional mattresses last year, and received another 1,000 pocket-coil mattresses that couldn’t be recycled. That’s why finding a locally based solution has become even more important.
PACE has come one step closer to the answer by securing a $40,000 grant from the Economic Trust of the Southern Interior. The funding will go towards research and development of a tool or simple machine that will help a worker disassemble a pocket coil mattress in a timely and cost-efficient manner. Any success they have will be shared across other small Interior communities with the same issue.
While the $40,000 grant from ETSI is a big step forward, one of the funding conditions is that PACE secure another $15,000 in matched funding for the project.
PACE is hoping to partner with a mattress manufacturer or retailer, in part for the additional funds, but also to help advocate for an eventual design change that will lead to pocket coil mattresses becoming much easier to disassemble for recycling.
Any other local companies who are concerned about the environment or have mechanical engineering capabilities would also make perfect funding partners.
Now into its 21st year in operation, PACE operates on a for-profit basis with a main goal of providing jobs for member workers, who have barriers to traditional employment.
Such employment barriers – mainly mental health issues, but also physical disabilities, addictions and even recent incarceration – aren’t a problem for PACE, which offers flexible scheduling and a variety of jobs for its members.
Approximately 40 members help share the load, most of them working 15 hours per week so as not to affect their disability pensions. And they all make $16.50 per hour, which is $1.30 more than minimum wage.
PACE’s other main business lines are collecting electronic waste at its downtown Penticton headquarters and sorting construction debris at the Okanagan Falls landfill.
Some of the electronics turned in for recycling are refurbished and offered for sale at the PACE warehouse, which is located at 105 Martin St. with access off Estabrook Avenue. PACE is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit www.pacepenticton.com or call 250-276-4163.