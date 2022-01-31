The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Sunday

1:29 a.m. Okanagan Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

2:46 a.m. 45th Street, Osoyoos. Structure fire.

8:58 a.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Medical first response (OD).

2:56 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.

7:59 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response (OD).

8:11 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.

Monday

1:47 a.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Medical first response (OD).

2:03 a.m. Fairview Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

3:12 a.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Burning complaint.