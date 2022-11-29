A section of Main Street between Eckhardt Avenue and Lakeshore Drive will be closed to traffic from 3-7 p.m. this Saturday to allow for the return of the Santa Claus Parade.
Drivers are asked to plan ahead and move their vehicles from the street in that area by 2:30 p.m. to ensure the route is clear for floats.
A map of the parade route is available to view online at penticton.ca/santaparade.
Floats will this year be staging in the Penticton Secondary School parking lot, so motorists and residents in the area should be aware that there will be slow-moving parade traffic and traffic control personnel on Eckhardt Avenue between the school and Main Street.
The Santa Claus Parade begins at 4:30 p.m. from White Avenue and will proceed north along Main Street toward Lakeshore Drive, set to end by 6 p.m.
In order to ensure the safety of parade participants and spectators, temporary no parking signs will be posted along the route, and detour signs will redirect traffic during the event.
The City and BC Transit are offering a free Park & Ride bus service to shuttle participants from Cherry Lane Shopping Centre or the South Okanagan Events Centre to the parade in downtown Penticton.
Afterward, the shuttle will take riders to the SOEC for the Penticton Vees Teddy Bear Toss event or back to Cherry Lane. The Vees, presently on a 23-game winning streak, host West Kelowna Warriors. The game has been moved to a 7 p.m. start to accommodate both the game and parade.