Six community-minded volunteers are being sought to join the new Oliver Accessibility and Age Friendly Committee.
The group was struck to help the Town of Oliver draft a municipal accessibility plan as required by the B.C. government and to help implement the Oliver Age Friendly Action Plan.
“Individuals with direct experience or who work for organizations related to accessibility, disabilities, seniors, older adults and healthy communities are encouraged to apply,” said the town in a press release.
Applications will be accepted through June 16.
For more information, visit www.oliver.ca/town-hall/mayor-council/council-committees.