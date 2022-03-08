Penticton’s oldest brewery is looking to the future of the industry with a new product that supports women entering the beer business.
In conjunction with International Women’s Day on Tuesday, Tin Whistle Brewing put on a batch of Pink Boots Hazy Pale Ale.
Tin Whistle’s Pink Boots brew team includes their own woman co-owner, Alexis Esseltine, along with woman malters, cicerones, home-brewers, and representatives from BC Ale Trail and Pink Boots Society Canada. The brewery even invited three female high school students to participate.
“Here we are in an industry full of science from yeast biology through to alcohol chemistry, and we need young women to know there is an incredible career for them here,” said Esseltine in a press release.
Pink Boots Hazy Pale Ale will be available for sale starting March 15 in private and government liquor stores throughout the Okanagan Valley, as well as in the brewery’s historic Penticton taproom. A portion of proceeds from each beer sold will support Pink Boots Society Canada, which offers scholarships and education to women and non-binary people in the beer industry.
Tin Whistle Brewing has been in operation since 1995 and describes itself as B.C.’s first carbon-neutral brewery.