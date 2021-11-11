More than 40,000 uniformed Canadians served in Afghanistan — 4,200 of those service slots were filled by reserve soldiers.
A reserve soldier in Task Force 2009 who served outside the wire, Penticton's Glenn Duffield had an eight-month deployment with B Squadron, Lord Strathcona’s Horse (Royal Canadian) at Forward Observation Base (FOB) Ma’Sum Ghar located southwest of Kandahar, Afghanistan.
“In September 2009 we deployed to Afghanistan and began to our seven-and-a-half month tour. I was either living in the desert with the squadron stopping the IED threat or I was back at FOB Ma Sum Ghar being what they called the Sheriff to ensure the discipline and daily running of the interpreters as well as helicopter landings and the search of any injured Afghans which had to also helicopter out for serious wounds.”
“We were really able to mess up their distribution systems. Our mission in Afghanistan was purposeful and effective because you could see that things were settling down while we were there. People were able to use the roads and the feeling of security was increasing.”
During his eight-month tour, actual firefights with the Taliban insurgents were rare. He exchanged shots less than half a dozen times, although the Taliban occasionally rocketed the Canadians forward operating bases.
“The biggest hazard was by far the roadside bombs, the IEDs sometimes crude, but powerful explosives devices planted along the main routes used by Canadians and other coalition troops.”
“It was long and it was tough… but one of the best experiences I ever had. Anyone who has served in a war zone will tell you it’s hard but there were good times as well and the friendships which were made there will last forever.”
Presently, Glenn Duffield, a retired Reserve soldier, is happily employed with the City of Penticton as a bylaw officer.
Thank you Glenn for service to our country.
DBJ Snyder is author of three volumes of “Penticton Remembers” which are available at The Book Shop in Penticton.