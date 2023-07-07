After decades of service to the community, Pathways Addictions Resource Centre in Penticton is closing its doors, leaving behind a legacy of compassion and care.
The not-for-profit society and registered charity will be dissolved, and all community services suspended effective July 31, 2023, Pathways announced in a press released Friday.
In March 2021, Interior Health pulled its funding which accounted for approximately 90 percent of the Centre’s operating budget.
“Despite the valiant efforts of the board, staff, and community donors, it is evident that Pathways cannot continue to deliver services in a consistent manner without stable and consistent government funding,” the press release stated.
“It’s really sad. The loss of Pathways will create a large gap in the substance use disorder services available in this community,” said board chair Sherry Ure, whose uninterrupted service on the board began in 1995.
Ure is particularly proud of Pathway’s long history of outreach and meeting the needs of those struggling with addictions.
“Even during COVID we were always there—in person or online—for anyone needing help,” she said.
Established in 1975 Pathways originally focused on youth and alcohol.
Programs for all age groups and a variety of types of drug use were developed as the need arose.
For years, including 2021 when funding from IH ceased, Pathways had about 1000 active clients each. Today, even in the face of dissolution, the Centre continues to serve 800 clients through a fee-for-service model.
“We feel a deep loss and regret for the clients we are currently supporting and will do our best to find new support for them,” Ure said.
She encourages people to contact Interior Health for help because it has indicated that they will take over the services and counselling Pathways has traditionally offered.
“If you encounter difficulties, we direct you to the other services that the community has to offer, including SOWINS, Discovery House, OneSky Community Resources, Ooknakane Friendship Centre, and Ask Wellness Society Penticton to name a few. The Penticton & Area Access Centre published a “Little Red Book of Resources” that may be helpful for some people,” Ure said.
Pathways has seven employees —four counselors, one Indigenous community support worker and two administrative assistants.
“We understand that some Pathways staff will continue to provide services in private clinics, and our Community Outreach programs will continue under the joint partnership of counsellors Mike Mai and Aaron Esler,” Ure said.
She suggested that two programs in particular, Day, Evening and Weekend (DEW) and Life Over the Influence, will likely be taken over by other agencies.
Even with the threat of dissolution hanging over its head, Pathways has developed customized programs with the Penticton Indian Band, Lower Similkameen Band and Osoyoos Band.
Pathways has explored ways to continue operating such as becoming a for-profit enterprise, developing partnerships with other agencies, and revising its fee-for-service model.
Traditionally most of Pathways’ services have been free. Many of its clients cannot afford counselling elsewhere.
Pathways will be remembered not only by thousands of clients it has helped over the past 48 years but also by their families and friends.
“We’re gone but not forgotten,” Ure said.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Susan McIver is an independent freelance writer who resides in Summerland. She writes on medical issues for The Herald.
