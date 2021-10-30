Renovation of the building at 9525 Wharton Street in Summerland has led to an increase in space available for community use.
Formerly the home of the Summerland Branch of the Okanagan Regional Library and subsequently of the Summerland Community Arts Council, the building was recently renamed the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre by Summerland council.
George Ryga, a nationally acclaimed playwright, wrote most of his major works while living in Summerland.
The arts council and art gallery are located on the main floor of the renovated building while the upper floor is shared space for arts and recreation programs, and rental space available to the community.
A large multipurpose room suitable for conferences, AGMs and social gatherings can accommodate up to 100 people. COVID restrictions may limit the number.
A meeting room for small social and business events is also available.
Amenities include a galley kitchen, bistro and banquet tables, and chairs.
For information and reservations contact the Arts Council administrator, Sonja Waller, at (250) 494-4494 or admin@summerlandarts.com.