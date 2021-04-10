One of the leaders of a national anti-lockdown campaign who spent the past two days hosting rallies in the Okanagan sought Friday to distance himself from a prominent anti-masker who helped warm up the crowd in Penticton.
David Lindsay, who has been fined multiple times for hosting anti-mask rallies in Kelowna, was among those who hosted the visit by Maxime Bernier, a former Quebec MP and current leader of the People’s Party of Canada.
The approximately 75 people in attendance at Thursday’s rally in Penticton – an event a few hour later in Kelowna drew about half as many – were offered pamphlets with anti-mask propaganda that claim Vitamin C, zinc and fresh air are remedies for COVID-19.
Bernier said in a phone interview he’s simply interested in ending the pandemic-inspired lockdowns that are “killing the economy.”
“People can see the difference between what I’m saying and what (Lindsay) is saying. I’m there just to speak about more freedom and less authoritarian governments,” said Bernier.
“I believe in the intelligence of people. They can judge me by what I’m saying. That’s the most important.”
Bernier, who was also scheduled to make stops in Vernon, Enderby and Salmon Arm on Friday, is a key figure in the End the Lockdowns Caucus, a loose group of a few dozen politicians from all levels of government across Canada.
Other members of the caucus include independent MP Derek Sloan, who was kicked out of the Conservative Party in January for his far-right views on abortion and LGBTQ rights.
Bernier, who left the Conservative Party of his own accord in 2018, was accompanied on his Okanagan tour by some of the candidates who ran locally for the PPC in the 2019 federal election.
And with a federal budget due April 19 that could set the stage for a fresh election, Bernier said the PPC is now in the process of setting up new regional riding associations and vetting approximately 500 people who put their names forward to run in all 338 ridings across Canada whenever the writ drops.
“That’s important for us, because we want to give every Canadian the opportunity to vote for the PPC,” said Bernier.
The fledgling party fielded candidates in 315 ridings in the 2019 election and captured 1.6% of the vote nationally.
“It took 20 years and six elections for the Green Party of Canada to have 1.6% of the vote – we did that in the first year of the creation of our party,” noted Bernier, who lost his own seat in the Beauce region of Quebec that he’d held since 2006.
He expects the extra votes will come from Conservatives who are put off by Leader Erin O’Toole’s efforts to steer the party away from its right-wing fringes.
“O’Toole was very clear at the last convention they had a couple weeks ago, he said the party is moving to the left and they are not true conservatives anymore, and that’s an opportunity for us,” said Bernier.
“We have a lot of former Conservative supporters coming to our side, and we are the only real option for conservativism in this country.”