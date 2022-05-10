ALARM BOX
Emergency fire crews responded to the following 911 calls for fire service in the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen.
Monday
8:01 a.m., Skaha Lake Road, Penticton, first response
8:33 a.m., Skaha Lake Road, Penticton, medical assist
9:57 a.m., Main Street, Penticton, medical assist
10:20 a.m., Atkinson Road at Access Road, Summerland, motor vehicle accident, extrication
11:58 a.m., Page Ave., Penticton, minor fire
1:18 p.m., Green Ave., Penticton, assist other agency
2:53 p.m., Argyle Street, Penticton, public service
9:06 p.m., 14th Ave., Okanagan Falls, medical assist
11:26 p.m., 89th Street at 150th Street, Osoyoos, motor vehicle accident, extrication
11:44 p.m., Atkinson Street, Penticton, public service
Penticton Herald Staff