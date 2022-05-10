ALARM BOX

Emergency fire crews responded to the following 911 calls for fire service in the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen.

Monday

8:01 a.m., Skaha Lake Road, Penticton, first response

8:33 a.m., Skaha Lake Road, Penticton, medical assist

9:57 a.m., Main Street, Penticton, medical assist

10:20 a.m., Atkinson Road at Access Road, Summerland, motor vehicle accident, extrication

11:58 a.m., Page Ave., Penticton, minor fire

1:18 p.m., Green Ave., Penticton, assist other agency

2:53 p.m., Argyle Street, Penticton, public service

9:06 p.m., 14th Ave., Okanagan Falls, medical assist

11:26 p.m., 89th Street at 150th Street, Osoyoos, motor vehicle accident, extrication

11:44 p.m., Atkinson Street, Penticton, public service

Penticton Herald Staff