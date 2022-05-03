Prolific offenders in Penticton averaged almost twice as many contacts with police last year than their peers in B.C.’s largest cities, according to the region’s top Mountie.
RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter told city council during a presentation Tuesday the five most active criminals in Penticton each averaged 93 contacts with police during the year ended March 31, 2022.
“Interestingly enough, one of those prolifics who had 98 contacts with us was in jail for 127 days in that period, so (that is) a very active person,” added Hunter.
Another prolific offender – Hunter estimated there are approximately 20 in the region –had 145 police contacts: 52 of them in Penticton and the rest in neighbouring communities.
Hunter, who noted contacts don’t necessarily equate to criminal files, provided the data to help paint a broader picture than what was contained in scathing letter sent last month by the BC Urban Mayors’ Caucus to the B.C. government outlining the group’s concerns about the catch-and-release justice system.
The letter showed police in 10 of B.C.’s largest cities counted a total of 204 prolific offenders between them, each of whom averaged 57 contacts with police last year.
Hunter also delivered to council an overview of first-quarter crime statistics, which showed violent crime was down 10% on a year-over-year basis, while property crime was down 5% and total criminal files declined 8%.
The biggest spike was in auto thefts, which rose from 56 to 83, a 48% spike on a year-over-year basis. However, the 56 cases in the in the first quarter of 2021 was unusually low compared to prior years.
Hunter said vehicles were actually stolen in 70 of the 83 cases, and officers subsequently recovered 86% of them.
“As you can well imagine, stolen vehicles are used in subsequent crimes,” added Hunter. “With an increase in vehicle thefts, I can tell you in the last quarter we’ve also had an increase in flight from police to avoid apprehension.”