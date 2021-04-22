Three communities in the South Okanagan are starting to make waves with the prospect of new regional aquatic centre.
Municipal councils in Oliver and Osoyoos, plus the Osoyoos Indian Band, this week announced they have awarded a contract for a pool feasibility study and struck a committee to oversee the work.
“Should the outcome of this study chart a path forward, this level of collaboration could become a model for rural communities throughout the province,” said OIB chief operating officer Mike Campol in a press release.
“What better way to show that when local leaders come together, the residents of multiple communities will reap the benefits.”
The $75,000 consultant’s report is due in October.
The study is expected to identify key features of such a facility, provide initial cost estimates and gauge community support.
A similar study will be underway soon in Summerland, where a consultant has estimated it will cost $30 million to build a new aquatic and fitness centre with a six-lane lap pool and leisure pool.