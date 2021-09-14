Due in part to “very real and troubling” breaches of his rights by police, Thomas Kruger-Allen won’t serve additional jail time for three offences to which he pleaded guilty on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old was to have stood trial this week in B.C. Supreme Court on eight charges arising from an October 2019 incident in downtown Penticton, but instead accepted a plea deal that saw the Crown drop the other five charges, including three counts of assault causing bodily harm.
In exchange for his pleas to the offences of mischief, uttering threats and breaching bail, Kruger-Allen received a one-year sentence that will run concurrent to the five-year prison term he’s currently serving for a separate aggravated assault in May 2019.
The one-year sentence was a joint submission of Crown and defence.
Crown counsel John Swanson said the joint submission considered Kruger-Allen’s background and rehabilitation attempts in jail, plus the actions of police in the case, and “all of that plays a role in the position the Crown has taken in this matter.”
Swanson told the court Kruger-Allen had been communicating by phone with his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Clarke, late on Oct. 18, 2019, when Kruger-Allen decided to visit her apartment on the 300 block of Main St. in downtown Penticton.
Kruger-Allen arrived around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 19 – despite being subject to a bail order with a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew – to find a small party underway and the apartment door locked.
“He was being refused access. That made him angry,” said Swanson.
Kruger-Allen then banged on an apartment window, causing it to shatter.
Following what Swanson described as a prolonged episode of “yelling and swearing” at the broken window, Kruger-Allen threatened to kill Clarke and damaged furniture that was within reach inside the window.
“Mr. Kruger-Allen was quickly repelled by one of the partygoers, who punched him numerous times through the broken window,” said Swanson.
One of the party guests then called 911, while Kruger-Allen hailed a cab to take him home, where he was “forcibly arrested” soon after.
“Of significance is the police officers did not have a warrant for his arrest,” said Swanson, outlining the first breach of Kruger-Allen’s rights.
The second breach occurred later at the Penticton RCMP detachment, where Swanson said officers refused to let Kruger-Allen call two lawyers of his choice.
Swanson said those breaches of Kruger-Allen’s rights had a “significant effect” on the case once it reached court.
“There are very real and troubling Charter issues that underly these particular offences,” added defence counsel Joanna Kelly when it was her turn to argue in favour of the joint submission.
“It actually is not the first time Mr. Kruger-Allen has been arrested by one of these specific officers, without a warrant and without exigent circumstances, in his home.”
In further defence of her client, Kelly noted Kruger-Allen is of Indigenous descent and had a difficult childhood due in part to his family’s past experiences in residential schools, and that Kruger-Allen struggled after the death of his father in early 2019.
Kelly presented the court with character references on behalf of her client and recounted some of the healing-oriented programming he has taken since landing behind bars.
“There are a lot of people in the corrections system who are rooting for Mr. Kruger-Allen,” said Kelly, who also suggested to the judge that saddling her client with new jail time “would run the risk of crushing Mr. Kruger-Allen.”
When given a chance to address the court, Kruger-Allen – whose lawyer claimed he pleaded guilty only to spare his family and friends from having to testify at trial – said he’s looking forward to becoming a contributing member of society.
In going along with the suggested sentence, Justice Harry Slade highlighted the lasting effects of residential schools on even young Indigenous offenders like Kruger-Allen, whose sentences are required by the law to account for such factors.
Kruger-Allen also pleaded guilty in the case that resulted in the five-year prison term to which he was sentenced in March 2021.
In that matter, Kruger-Allen admitted to aggravated assault in connection with a one-punch attack on a Penticton beach in May 2019 that left the victim with a permanent brain injury and unable to work.