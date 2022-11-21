Okanagan Falls is continuing its slow march towards potential incorporation as a stand-alone municipality.
At the invitation of the B.C. Ministry of Municipal Affairs, the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen last week voted unanimously in support of requesting the province fund a full incorporation study.
The work would follow a governance review conducted last year on RDOS Area D, which includes Okanagan Falls, and recommended in favour of additional study.
First, however, the ministry wanted confirmation the RDOS wishes to proceed with the process and to arrange a meeting to flesh out the proposed boundaries for consideration.
“As you are aware, Okanagan Falls Irrigation District is in the process of converting to a regional district service, which will change how services in the community are governed and delivered. We also understand that some in the community may be expressing concerns about the boundary proposed in the Area D services and boundary configurations study,” wrote Karen Lynch, the ministry’s director of governance services, in an Oct. 26 letter to the RDOS board.
“Given the governance changes, the time, resources, and the significant community effort required to conduct a successful incorporation study, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs would welcome further discussion about additional processes or community engagement that may be needed to confirm the proposed boundary.”
The letter notes the ministry’s desire to “to clarify how the proposed boundary meets current settlement, governance, and service needs, understand the concerns from the community about the proposed boundary and provide further information about the impact that the improvement district conversion may have on the boundary.”
As proposed, the boundary covers all of Okanagan Falls, the Sun Valley and Rolling Hills neighbourhoods, McLean Creek flats, certain properties just west of Okanagan Falls and east of Highway 97, the communities of Heritage Hills, Lakeshore Highlands, Vintage Views, Golden Hills and Skaha Estates, and the eastern portion of Vaseux Lake currently in Area D.
Five different boundary configurations – but not the one ultimately recommended by the study committee – were tested by a public survey, which received responses from 511 people, representing just 10% of the entire population of Area D. Of those surveyed, 23% rejected all of the options outright and expressed a desire for no incorporation study.
After reviewing the results and grappling with its own concerns, the committee settled on a configuration that combined some of the various options.
Even if an incorporation study eventually recommends in favour of a new local government, it would still need to be confirmed by a referendum. The last such referendum was in 1989 and failed.