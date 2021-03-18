Search crews swung into action Monday afternoon to locate a hiker who became disoriented in the Maloney Lake area about 30 kilometres due west of Penticton.
Teams from the Penticton and Oliver-Osoyoos search and rescue groups, along with RCMP officers, hit the ground for the hunt, which was assisted by a helicopter.
“Once the individual knew they were lost, they remained calm, moved into an open area and stopped moving, called police right away for help which allowed SAR resources to be mobilized early giving them the advantage of using valuable daylight to find him,” search manager Anne Benn.
“Further the hiker advised searchers they were wearing a bright jacket and had some food and water.”
Someone in the helicopter spotted the hiker around 5 p.m. and he was flown out of the area.