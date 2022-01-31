Some of the top young hockey players from across Western Canada are slated to descend upon Penticton this spring to compete for six divisional titles.
The Canadian Sport School Hockey League announced Monday its Western Championships are set for March 8-20 in the Peach City following a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Games will be played at four local rinks: the South Okanagan Events Centre, Okanagan Hockey Training Centre, Memorial Arena and Summerland Arena.
“The support we receive from the City of Penticton, Travel Penticton, and the Western Hockey League allows us to put on a first-class event that highlights the very best in education-based hockey, while providing a great championship atmosphere and experience for our member programs to conclude their seasons,” said CSSHL chief operating officer Kevin Goodwin in a press release.
Tickets are on sale now at $20 for a day pass and $50 for a tournament pass. Kids under 18 get in free.
There are 20 separate hockey academies across the four western provinces that will be represented, including the Penticton-based Okanagan Hockey Academy.
Student-athletes – both female and male – pay to attend the programs, which now attract some of the best young talent in the game. Twelve of 22 players selected in the first round of the 2021 Western Hockey League draft came from CSSHL academies.
Penticton has hosted the event six times previously. The last edition, in 2019-20, was cancelled partway through due to COVID-19. The 2018-19 tournament attracted 73 teams and upwards of 1,600 players and coaches.