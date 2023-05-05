Thursday, May 4
• May 1-7, 2023 is Youth Week in B.C.
• May the 4th be with you, unofficial Star Wars Day
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen board meets, RDOS office, 101 Martin Street in Penticton, 9 a.m.
• Desert Sage Spinners and Weavers present Celebrate the Fibre Arts, show opening, The Art Gallery of Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• The Strange Beauty of Everyday Objects by Kathryn Gibson and Jacinta Ferrari, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Mano Park Ave., Penticton, Wednesday through Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
• Thursday Night Movies, Penticton Public Library, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (14A), 6 p.m.
• Dawn Pemberton, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $40, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Final week: No-Tell Hotel by Michael G. Wilmot, The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., with Jane Stead, Dane Stevens, Gian Carlo Canonizado and Rob McCaffery, for tickets visit: Eventbrite.ca
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council drop-in, age 55 and older, Arty Aging with Alice Strohmaier, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave., 10 a.m.-noon; $2, sing-a-long drop-in, 1:30-3 p.m., free
• Acoustic jam, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., bring your instruments
• Bridge, Oliver Senior Center, 1 p.m.
• Sip and Pour Candle Making Night, See Ya Later Ranch Winery in Okanagan Falls, $40
• Trivia Night and Thirsty Thursday, The Barley Mill Pub, 7 p.m.
• Spanish conversations, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m. hot dog day, 11 a.m.-noon, bingo, 1 p.m., doors open at 10 a.m., crafts, 10 a.m.
• Opening night: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (PG, 149 min.), Landmark Cinemas, special evening sneak previews
Friday, May 5
• BCHL junior A hockey, Salmon Arm Silverbacks at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., Game 5 in best-of-seven Interior division final, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca or visit the SOEC box office
• Red Dress Walk honouring the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people, from the Ooknakane Friendship Centre at 146 Ellis Street to Gyro Park, presented by the OFC and South Okanagan Similkameen Metis Association
• Ki-Low-Nam Friendship Society MMIWG2S, march walk in recognition of murdered and missing Indigenous women, meet at 442 Leon Ave. in Hedley, 11:45 a.m., lunch to follow with soup and Bannock, wear red in support
• Penticton Youth Week roller skating event, Penticton Curling Club (note: change of venue due to weather), 4-7 p.m.
• Cinco de Mayo at S.S. Sicamous, 6:15-11:30 p.m., featuring DJ Chris Gallardo with salsa lessons provided by Nathan Lundgaard and Alicia Trymstra, $30 or $200 for eight ($25 for society members)
• Cinco de Mayo Dance & Celebration at Orchard House hosted by The Yard Katz, Orchard House, 6:30-11 p.m., $20
• Cinco de Mayo, The Barley Mill Pub, all-day authentic Mexican appys and entrees
• Alex Mackenzie’s Comedy for a Cause, with special guests Efthimius Nasiopoulos, Sophia Johnson and Chris Griffin, The Cleland Theatre, 7:30 p.m., in support of Critteraid, $40, available in advance from comedyforacause.ca
• Brandon Isaak, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $28, for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• South Okanagan Amateur Players present 7 Stories, a black comedy by Morris Panych, Venables Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $23 in advance (adults), $13 (students), for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• No-Tell Hotel by Michael G. Wilmot, The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., $28 and $25 (seniors) for tickets visit: Eventbrite.ca
• First Fridays Open Mic Night, hosted by Daryl O’Neill, Penticton Art Gallery, 7:30 p.m., free, coffee and tea by donation
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council drop-in, ages 18 and older, Friday Needle Felters, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave., 11 a.m.-2 p.m., contact Freda at roots@kfs.bc.ca for additional details
• Staying Healthy, Building Resilience in a time of change and uncertainty, presented by Alzheimer Society, 53 Backstreet Blvd. 2-3:30 p.m., to register call 1-800-936-6033
• Bingo, Oliver Senior Center, 1 p.m.
• Auditions for Jonathan Christenson’s Nevermore, Cat’s Paw Production, The Tempest Theatre, 5:30-9 p.m., apply on website: catspawproductionssocietycom, prepare a ballad of your choice
• Revenge of the Fifth: Star Wars trivia night, Slackwater Brewing Co., 7 p.m.
• Western Rattler 300, season opener at Penticton Speedway, gates open at 4:30 p.m., racing begins at 7 p.m., tickets range from $10-$35
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas (Friday through Thursday): Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (PG, 149 minutes); Love Again (PG, 105 minutes); Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret (PG, 106 minutes); Big George Foreman (PG, 133 minutes); Evil Dead Rise (18A, 96 minutes); The Super Mario Bros. Movie (G, 92 minutes); Dungeons and Dragons Honour Among Thieves (PG, 134 minutes); John Wick Chapter 4 (14A, 169 minutes) for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
Saturday, May 6
• Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival, highlights concert, The Cleland Theatre, 6:30 p.m., tickets available through eventbrite.ca, limited door tickets may be available, depending on availability
• A Story to Tell presented by Musaic Vocal Ensemble, St. Saviour’s Anglican Church, 7:30 p.m., $20 (adults), $5 (students), under the direction of Frances Chiasson, with pianist Dennis Nordlund and fiddle/violinist Kelsey Zachary
• Groovy Heads Painting Project, a Youth Week event presented by Penticton and District Community Arts Council, Penticton Public Library 2:30-4:30 p.m., free, visit: pentictonartscouncil.com
• Come try dragonboating for free, Skaha Lake Park boathouse, 10 a.m., all equipment provided and no RSVP required, presented by Penticton Paddle Sports
• Fashion show, Oliver Senior Center, 5 p.m., doors open at 4 p.m., $20
• Lee Holmes and the Beautitones, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $30, for tickets visit thedreamcafe.ca or phone 250-490-9012
• Closing Night: South Okanagan Amateur Players present 7 Stories, a black comedy by Morris Panych, Venables Theatre, Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $23 in advance (adults), $13 (students), for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• No-Tell Hotel by Michael G. Wilmot, The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., for tickets visit: Eventbrite.ca
• Musaic Vocal Ensemble presents A Story to Tell under the direction of Frances Chiasson, St. Saviour’s Anglican Church, 7:30 p.m., for tickets and information: musaicvocalensemble.ca
• Thirteen Broken Bones, live music, Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m.
• Summerland Ornamental Garden Spring Plant Sale, 4022 Highway 97 S. Summerland, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., vegetables and herbs, annuals, drought-tolerant perennials, native plans, fundraiser for Friends of the Gardens Society, master gardener advice workshop with Kathryn McCourt begins at 1 p.m.
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Blood Donor Clinic, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 11 a.m.-3:45 p.m., by appointment, download the app: GiveBlood app or call 1-888-2DONATE
• Ember Stomp, music, goals, colouring, food and more, Rotary Park in Penticton, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Loco Landing Adventure Park is now open for weekends, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., mini golf, go karts, ropes course, monkey motion, rock climbing, Badlands inflatable park; Lickity Splitz ice cream is also open, noon-5:30 p.m., weekends only
Sunday, May 7
• Vaisakhi celebration and parade, free food is available at 3290 South Main Street, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., parade begins at 11:30 a.m. from 3290 South Main Street travelling right on Green Avenue W., then right onto South Main Street before returning to the temple
• Louisiana Hayride Show, Venables Theatre, Oliver, 7:30 p.m., featuring tributes to Patsy Cline Roy Orbison, Loretta Lynn, Conway Twitty, Shania Twain, Lefty Frizzell, Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley and Crystal Gayle, $50, visit: venablestheatre.ca
• A Story to Tell presented by Musaic Vocal Ensemble, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Summerland, 2:30 p.m., $20 (adults), $5 (students), under the direction of Frances Chiasson and featuring pianist Dennis Nordlund and fiddle/violinist Kelsey Zachary, for tickets and information: musaicvocalensemble.ca
• Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra spring concert, The Cleland Theatre, 2 p.m., purchase tickets at the door or in advance: okanagansymphony.com, featuring graduating students and soloists trombonist Dryden Bennett, violinist Sophie Planchat, flutist Aiisha Rishi, and violinist Tyler Shea performing music by Alexandre Guilmant, Ernest Bloch, François Devienne, and Dmitry Kabalevsky respectively
• George Leach, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $28, for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Final performance: No-Tell Hotel by Michael G. Wilmot, The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m., presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., for tickets visit: Eventbrite.ca
• Live music, Michael Bray, Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., free
• Summerland Ornamental Garden Spring Plant Sale, 4022 Highway 97 S. Summerland, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., master gardener advice workshop with Kathryn McCourt begins at 1 p.m.
• New season: Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Road at Duncan Ave., 8 a.m.-2 p.m., proceeds to breast cancer awareness
Monday, May 8
• Oliver Council meets, Council Chambers, 6173 Kootenay Street, 7 p.m., to view agenda: oliver.ca
• South Okanagan Loss Society, drop-in support group for those struggling with the loss of a loved one, The Leir House, 10:30 a.m., for information call 250-488-1320 or email: sols.penticton@gmail.com
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council drop-in, age 55 and older, Yam Yakkers, a knitting and crochet group, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave., 1-3 p.m.
• American cribbage, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., drop-in darts, 6:30 p.m.
• Teach Mahjong, 10 a.m., duplicate bridge, 1 p.m., Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre
• Blood Donor Clinic, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre,.1-5:45 p.m., by appointment, download the app: GiveBlood app or call 1-888-2DONATE
Tuesday, May 9
• Final week: Artist in the Gallery presented by Summerland Community Arts Council, George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre, through Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Museum: Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage, find out where Cherryland is, see some beautiful flat-top homes, learn about the Leir House built by Hugh Leir’s sawmill employees, Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a..-5 p.m., by donation (suggested at $2)
• Chair dance, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m., lunch, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., table tennis, 3:15 p.m.
• Smarty Pants trivia, Slackwater Brewery, 7 p.m.
• Open Mic hosted by Tristan Telle, The Barley Mill Pub, 7:30 p.m.
• Open Mic, with your host Will Schlackl, Highway 97 Brewing, 6-8 p.m.
• South Okanagan Loss Society weekly conversations on loss and grief, Pathways Addictions Centre, 1-996 Main Street, 6:30 p.m.
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council drop-in, age 55 and older, Arty Aging with Alice Strohmaier, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave., 10 a.m.-noon; Fibre arts, 1-3 p.m.
• Blood Donor Clinic, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre,.1-5:45 p.m., by appointment, download the app: GiveBlood app or call 1-888-2DONATE
Wednesday, May 10
• McHappy Day at all McDonald's restaurants in Canada, come out and support Ronald McDonald House charities
• Kiwanis Club of Penticton presents Quiz Night to support OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre, St. Saviour’s Anglican Church, 7 p.m., $100 for team of four, visit: kiwanisclubofpenticton.com
• Karaoke Star Search, The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• OneSky presents Are you caring for someone with dementia?, weekly at The Leir House, 220 Manor Park Drive, 10:30 a.m.-noon, for more details call Gail at 250-488-7455
• Coffee With a BC RCMP 911 Dispatcher, Third Space Coffee, 1708 Dolphin Ave., Kelowna, meet Rhonda, recruiter with Southeast District 911 Police Dispatch Centre and ask questions about this vital role, if you are interested in this as a potential career, please attend
• Chair yoga, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m., cribbage, 1 p.m.
• Blood Donor Clinic, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre,.1-5:45 p.m., by appointment, download the app: GiveBlood app or call 1-888-2DONATE
• RDOS adult and teen drop-in basketball, Naramata Public School, 6-8 p.m.
